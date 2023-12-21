Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ottawa County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
In Ottawa County, Michigan, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Ottawa County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamilton High School at Jenison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Jenison, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
