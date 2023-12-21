Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Otsego County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Otsego County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Traverse City Central High School at Gaylord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Gaylord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
