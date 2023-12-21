Oakland vs. Miami (OH) December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-5) will face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET.
Oakland vs. Miami (OH) Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Oakland Players to Watch
- Brooke Daniels: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Linda van Schaik: 11 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Markyia McCormick: 14.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Kianni Westbrook: 7.9 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddy Skorupski: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Jadyn Scott: 14 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Amber Tretter: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Katey Richason: 6.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lakresha Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
