Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Muskegon County, Michigan.

Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mason County Central High School at Montague High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Montague, MI

Montague, MI Conference: West Michigan

West Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Holton High School at Kent City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Kent City, MI

Kent City, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitehall High School at Ravenna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Ravenna, MI

Ravenna, MI Conference: West Michigan

West Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Springs High School at Mona Shores High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Norton Shores, MI

Norton Shores, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Muskegon Orchard View High School at Zion Christian School