Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muskegon County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Muskegon County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mason County Central High School at Montague High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Montague, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holton High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Kent City, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitehall High School at Ravenna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Ravenna, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Springs High School at Mona Shores High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Norton Shores, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muskegon Orchard View High School at Zion Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Byron Center, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
