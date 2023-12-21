Michigan State vs. Stony Brook: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-5) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Michigan State Spartans (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on B1G+.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Stony Brook matchup in this article.
Michigan State vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan State vs. Stony Brook Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
Favorite
Total
Michigan State Moneyline
Stony Brook Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-22.5)
|136.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Michigan State (-21.5)
|136.5
|-8000
|+2200
Michigan State vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends
- Michigan State has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, four out of the Spartans' 10 games have gone over the point total.
- Stony Brook has compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- So far this season, seven out of the Seawolves' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Michigan State is 12th-best in the country. It is four spots below that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Spartans have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +1600 at the start of the season to +2500.
- The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +2500 moneyline odds, is 3.8%.
