Thursday's contest between the Michigan State Spartans (6-5) and Stony Brook Seawolves (6-5) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a projected final score of 82-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Michigan State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on December 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Stony Brook Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: B1G+

Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 82, Stony Brook 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Stony Brook

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-21.1)

Michigan State (-21.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Michigan State's record against the spread so far this season is 5-5-0, and Stony Brook's is 6-3-0. The Spartans have hit the over in four games, while Seawolves games have gone over seven times.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +109 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.4 points per game (198th in college basketball) while allowing 64.5 per contest (39th in college basketball).

Michigan State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It is grabbing 36.3 rebounds per game (200th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.5 per outing.

Michigan State makes 6.0 three-pointers per game (306th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents (7.3). It is shooting 33.2% from deep (199th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.9%.

The Spartans rank 144th in college basketball with 96.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 54th in college basketball defensively with 84.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Michigan State has won the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 10.5 (69th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.7 (128th in college basketball).

