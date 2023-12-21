Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mason County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Mason County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mason County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mason County Central High School at Montague High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Montague, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.