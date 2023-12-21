Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Macomb County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Parkway Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren Woods-Tower High School at Utica High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Utica, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dakota High School at L'Anse Creuse High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Harrison Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fitzgerald High School at Saginaw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pershing High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Macomb, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deckerville Community High School at Armada High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Armada, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marine City High School at Richmond High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Richmond, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
