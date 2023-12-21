The Detroit Pistons (2-25) will try to end a 24-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-18) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as just 1.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and KJZZ.

Pistons vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and KJZZ

BSDET and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 117 - Pistons 114

Pistons vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (- 1.5)

Jazz (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-2.7)

Jazz (-2.7) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.8

The Jazz's .500 ATS win percentage (14-14-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .333 mark (9-18-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Utah covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Detroit covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (36%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Detroit and its opponents do it more often (59.3% of the time) than Utah and its opponents (57.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Jazz are 3-1, a better mark than the Pistons have posted (2-23) as moneyline underdogs.

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pistons are third-worst in the NBA on offense (108.9 points scored per game) and 25th on defense (120.8 points allowed).

With 43.3 rebounds per game and 43.4 rebounds conceded, Detroit is 21st and 13th in the NBA, respectively.

With 25.6 assists per game, the Pistons are 18th in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is second-worst in the NBA in committing them (15.9 per game). And it is ranked 24th in forcing them (12.1 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Pistons are worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (9.7). And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.2%.

