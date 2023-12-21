Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Ingham County, Michigan today, we've got you covered.
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakewood High School at Eastern High School - Lansing
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsdale High School at Leslie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Leslie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stockbridge JrSr High School at East Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Ledge High School at Holt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Holt, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamston High School at DeWitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Dewitt, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
