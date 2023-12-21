Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Eaton County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eaton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charlotte High School at Ovid-Elsie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Elsie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schoolcraft High School at Olivet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Olivet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Ledge High School at Holt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Holt, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.