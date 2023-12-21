Thursday's contest between the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5) and Hampton Pirates (4-7) going head to head at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 79-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Michigan, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

The game has no set line.

Eastern Michigan vs. Hampton Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Eastern Michigan vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 79, Hampton 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Michigan vs. Hampton

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Michigan (-8.7)

Eastern Michigan (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Eastern Michigan is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Hampton's 3-5-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Eagles are 5-3-0 and the Pirates are 3-5-0.

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 7.6 points per game (scoring 66.8 points per game to rank 323rd in college basketball while giving up 74.4 per contest to rank 265th in college basketball) and have a -76 scoring differential overall.

Eastern Michigan loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It is grabbing 32.3 rebounds per game (335th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.7 per outing.

Eastern Michigan connects on 6.2 three-pointers per game (291st in college basketball), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (7.9). It is shooting 34.1% from deep (156th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.8%.

The Eagles' 90.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 274th in college basketball, and the 100.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 343rd in college basketball.

Eastern Michigan has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 11.5 (157th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.9 (330th in college basketball).

