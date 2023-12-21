The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) will visit the Detroit Mercy Titans (8-4) after dropping five consecutive road games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. Florida A&M Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers score an average of 56.1 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 62.7 the Titans allow.

When it scores more than 62.7 points, Florida A&M is 0-2.

Detroit Mercy's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 56.1 points.

The Titans score 64.5 points per game, 13 fewer points than the 77.5 the Rattlers give up.

This year the Titans are shooting 42.4% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Rattlers concede.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 11.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.2 FG%

11.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.2 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Myonna Hooper: 9.3 PTS, 47 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

9.3 PTS, 47 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Imani McNeal: 7.2 PTS, 33 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

7.2 PTS, 33 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Amaya Burch: 6.3 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

Detroit Mercy Schedule