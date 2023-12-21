The Detroit Mercy Titans (7-3) will play the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Detroit Mercy vs. Florida A&M Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Irene Murua: 12.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Emma Trawally Porta: 7.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Imani McNeal: 7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Myonna Hooper: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Amaya Burch: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida A&M Players to Watch

