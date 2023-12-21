Detroit Mercy vs. Florida A&M December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Detroit Mercy Titans (7-3) will play the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Detroit Mercy vs. Florida A&M Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Detroit Mercy Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Irene Murua: 12.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Emma Trawally Porta: 7.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Imani McNeal: 7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myonna Hooper: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amaya Burch: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- Murua: 12.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Trawally Porta: 7.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- McNeal: 7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hooper: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Burch: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.