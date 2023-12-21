The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-11) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to end an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 139.5 for the matchup.

Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Venue: McGuirk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Central Michigan -5.5 139.5

Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan and its opponents have gone over 139.5 combined points in four of nine games this season.

Central Michigan has an average point total of 145.2 in its games this year, 5.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chippewas are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Central Michigan has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Chippewas have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -250 odds on them winning this game.

Central Michigan has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Central Michigan 4 44.4% 67.5 128.3 77.7 155.3 141.8 Detroit Mercy 5 45.5% 60.8 128.3 77.6 155.3 143.0

Additional Central Michigan Insights & Trends

The Chippewas average 67.5 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 77.6 the Titans give up.

Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Central Michigan 3-6-0 0-0 5-4-0 Detroit Mercy 2-9-0 2-7 4-7-0

Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Central Michigan Detroit Mercy 6-8 Home Record 9-5 3-12 Away Record 5-13 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

