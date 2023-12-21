Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-11) travel to face the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6) after losing eight road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|Detroit Mercy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Central Michigan (-6.5)
|139.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Central Michigan (-6.5)
|139.5
|-250
|+198
Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends
- Central Michigan has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- In the Chippewas' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- Detroit Mercy has won just two games against the spread this season.
- Titans games have hit the over four out of 11 times this year.
