The Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-11) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Central Michigan Stats Insights

The Chippewas are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Titans allow to opponents.

Central Michigan has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.

The Chippewas are the 338th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans rank 355th.

The Chippewas put up 67.5 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 77.6 the Titans allow.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Central Michigan averaged 68.7 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 61.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Chippewas allowed 71.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 75.1.

When it comes to three-pointers, Central Michigan performed better at home last year, making 6.4 treys per game with a 30.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule