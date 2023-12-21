Cade Cunningham will take the court for the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Utah Jazz.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cunningham put up 43 points, seven assists and three steals in his previous game, which ended in a 130-124 loss against the Hawks.

Now let's examine Cunningham's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.2 22.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.2 Assists 7.5 7.0 6.9 PRA -- 33.1 33.3 PR -- 26.1 26.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Cunningham's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Cunningham has made 8.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 20.1% of his team's total makes.

Cunningham is averaging 5.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Pistons rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Jazz give up 119.7 points per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

The Jazz concede 42.5 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have given up 28.3 per game, 27th in the NBA.

The Jazz concede 14.6 made 3-pointers per contest, worst in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.