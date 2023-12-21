Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons match up versus the Utah Jazz at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Bogdanovic, in his last game, had 25 points in a 130-124 loss to the Hawks.

With prop bets available for Bogdanovic, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 23.5 21.1 Rebounds 3.5 2.3 Assists -- 2.5 PRA -- 25.9 PR -- 23.4 3PM 3.5 3.1



Bojan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Jazz

Bogdanovic is responsible for taking 4.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.6 per game.

He's put up 7.4 threes per game, or 7.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.2.

The Jazz give up 119.7 points per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Jazz are seventh in the league, conceding 42.5 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are the 27th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 28.3 assists per contest.

The Jazz are the worst squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 14.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/20/2022 31 15 3 3 2 0 1 11/23/2022 34 23 5 3 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.