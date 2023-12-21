We have high school basketball competition in Berrien County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Berrien County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mattawan High School at Lakeshore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Stevensville, MI

Stevensville, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Berrien Springs High School at Lawton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Lawton, MI

Lawton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Portage Central High School at St. Joseph High School

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET on December 21

7:10 PM ET on December 21 Location: St. Joseph, MI

St. Joseph, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Paw Paw High School at Niles High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21

7:15 PM ET on December 21 Location: Niles, MI

Niles, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

New Buffalo High School at Buchanan High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21

7:15 PM ET on December 21 Location: Buchanan, MI

Buchanan, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgman High School at Fennville High School