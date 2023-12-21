Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Arenac County, Michigan today? We've got the information.

Arenac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Beaverton High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Standish, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

