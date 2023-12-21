Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alpena County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Alpena County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alpena County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alpena High School at Traverse City West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.