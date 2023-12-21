If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Allegan County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hamilton High School at Jenison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Jenison, MI

Jenison, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Three Rivers High School at Otsego High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21

7:15 PM ET on December 21 Location: Otsego, MI

Otsego, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Holland High School at Kelloggsville High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21

7:15 PM ET on December 21 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgman High School at Fennville High School