Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Allegan County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamilton High School at Jenison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Jenison, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Three Rivers High School at Otsego High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Otsego, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland High School at Kelloggsville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgman High School at Fennville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Fennville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.