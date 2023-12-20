Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Wayne County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mt Clemens High School at Detroit Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20

7:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Conference: Charter School

Charter School How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Public Safety Academy at Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20

7:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI Conference: Charter School

Charter School How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Collegiate High School at Cornerstone Lincoln King Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20

7:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Edwin Denby High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20

7:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Southfield, MI

Southfield, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit Academy North High School at Detroit Edison PSA Early College of Excellence