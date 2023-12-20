Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Wayne County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mt Clemens High School at Detroit Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Conference: Charter School
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Public Safety Academy at Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Conference: Charter School
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Collegiate High School at Cornerstone Lincoln King Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edwin Denby High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Southfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit Academy North High School at Detroit Edison PSA Early College of Excellence
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Conference: Charter School
- How to Stream: Watch Here
