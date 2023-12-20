The Detroit Red Wings, with Robby Fabbri, take the ice Wednesday versus the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Fabbri are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Robby Fabbri vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Fabbri Season Stats Insights

Fabbri has averaged 11:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In eight of 19 games this season, Fabbri has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Fabbri has a point in 10 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points five times.

Fabbri has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Fabbri goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Fabbri has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fabbri Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 78 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 2 15 Points 1 9 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

