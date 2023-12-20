The Winnipeg Jets' Joshua Morrissey and the Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond are two of the best players to watch when these squads meet on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Red Wings vs. Jets Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Alex DeBrincat's 15 goals and 13 assists in 31 games give him 28 points on the season.

Dylan Larkin has made a major impact for Detroit this season with 26 points (11 goals and 15 assists).

This season, Raymond has scored 10 goals and contributed 14 assists for Detroit, giving him a point total of 24.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a record of 4-3-0 in seven games this season, conceding 13 goals (2.1 goals against average) with 177 saves and a .932 save percentage, third-best in the league.

Jets Players to Watch

Mark Scheifele has been vital to Winnipeg this season, collecting 33 points in 30 games.

Kyle Connor has 17 goals and 12 assists, equaling 29 points (1.1 per game).

Morrissey has posted five goals and 22 assists for Winnipeg.

Laurent Brossoit's record is 3-3-1. He has conceded 18 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 179 saves with a .909% save percentage (21st in league).

Red Wings vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 13th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.55 5th 5th 2.6 Goals Allowed 3.19 17th 15th 30.7 Shots 30.2 19th 7th 28.9 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 24th 16.67% Power Play % 22.14% 14th 27th 73.91% Penalty Kill % 78.45% 20th

