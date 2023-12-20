The Winnipeg Jets (18-9-3) are favored at home against the Detroit Red Wings (15-12-4) on Wednesday, December 20. The Jets are -160 on the moneyline to win over the Red Wings (+135) in the game, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Jets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Red Wings vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Jets Betting Trends

In 12 games this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Jets have won 75.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (12-4).

The Red Wings have been the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent in 10, or 47.6%, of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter, Winnipeg is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Detroit is 3-6 when it is the underdog by +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Red Wings Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Lucas Raymond 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-154) Moritz Seider 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+170) - Robby Fabbri 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+130) -

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 2-6-2 6.1 2.80 1.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.80 1.90 3 10.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 6-3-1 6.4 3.40 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.40 3.40 9 22.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 3-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.