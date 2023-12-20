Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ontonagon County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Ontonagon County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Ontonagon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ontonagon Area High School at Houghton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Houghton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
