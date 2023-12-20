The Dayton Flyers (8-2) hope to build on a five-game winning stretch when they host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UD Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Oakland vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Flyers have given up to their opponents (41.1%).

Oakland is 6-3 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flyers sit at 305th.

The Golden Grizzlies' 71.9 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 65.1 the Flyers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.1 points, Oakland is 5-4.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Oakland scored 8.5 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (69.9).

The Golden Grizzlies gave up 76.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 away.

Oakland knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%).

Oakland Upcoming Schedule