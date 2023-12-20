Wednesday's contest between the Dayton Flyers (8-2) and Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6) going head to head at UD Arena has a projected final score of 75-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Dayton, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oakland vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Oakland vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 75, Oakland 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Dayton

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-9.6)

Dayton (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Dayton is 5-4-0 against the spread, while Oakland's ATS record this season is 9-3-0. The Flyers have a 5-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Golden Grizzlies have a record of 7-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 71.9 points per game (258th in college basketball) and allowing 72.1 (211th in college basketball).

Oakland records 33.6 rebounds per game (294th in college basketball), compared to the 34.0 of its opponents.

Oakland knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (165th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

Oakland forces 11.8 turnovers per game (211th in college basketball) while committing 10.8 (91st in college basketball).

