Should you bet on Moritz Seider to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

In five of 31 games this season, Seider has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

On the power play he has three goals, plus eight assists.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 8.1% of them.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 78 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:27 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:04 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:12 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:41 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:36 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 23:01 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:50 Home W 5-1

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

