Wednesday's contest at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort has the Michigan State Spartans (8-2) going head to head against the Richmond Spiders (9-2) at 9:30 PM ET on December 20. Our computer prediction projects a 76-69 win for Michigan State, who are favored by our model.

The Spartans are coming off of a 91-67 win against Central Michigan in their most recent game on Sunday.

Michigan State vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina

Michigan State vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 76, Richmond 69

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans picked up their signature win of the season on November 30, when they secured a 102-64 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 81) in our computer rankings.

Michigan State has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.

Michigan State has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).

Michigan State 2023-24 Best Wins

102-64 on the road over DePaul (No. 81) on November 30

95-69 over JMU (No. 104) on November 23

105-44 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 182) on November 16

99-55 at home over Wright State (No. 193) on November 12

87-62 at home over Oakland (No. 267) on November 8

Michigan State Leaders

Julia Ayrault: 12.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.8 BLK, 51.7 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

12.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.8 BLK, 51.7 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Moira Joiner: 16.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64)

16.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64) DeeDee Hagemann: 14.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.4 FG%, 54.8 3PT% (17-for-31)

14.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.4 FG%, 54.8 3PT% (17-for-31) Theryn Hallock: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Tory Ozment: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 29.9 points per game with a +299 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.6 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and give up 61.7 per contest (135th in college basketball).

