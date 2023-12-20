The Detroit Red Wings, Lucas Raymond among them, meet the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Does a wager on Raymond intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Lucas Raymond vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Raymond has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 17:43 on the ice per game.

Raymond has a goal in 10 of 31 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Raymond has a point in 17 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Raymond has an assist in 11 of 31 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Raymond's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Raymond going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Raymond Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 78 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 31 Games 3 24 Points 4 10 Goals 2 14 Assists 2

