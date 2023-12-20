Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ionia County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
In Ionia County, Michigan, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ionia County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Patrick High School at Potterville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Potterville, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.