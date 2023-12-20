If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Ingham County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bath High School at Lansing Christian High School