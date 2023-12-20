Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gratiot County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Gratiot County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owendale-Gagetown High School at Ashley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Ashley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Breckenridge High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fulton High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Merrill, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
