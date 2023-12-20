Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cheboygan County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Cheboygan County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Cheboygan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rogers City High School at Inland Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Indian River, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
