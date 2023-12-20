The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Andrew Copp score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

In four of 31 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 9.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 78 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:17 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:35 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:22 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:01 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:56 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 5-1

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

