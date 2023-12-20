Can we count on Alex DeBrincat lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

DeBrincat stats and insights

  • DeBrincat has scored in 10 of 31 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
  • He has taken four shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus five assists.
  • DeBrincat averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 78 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 19:42 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:48 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:51 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:52 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 16:45 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:05 Home W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.