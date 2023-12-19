Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Washtenaw County, Michigan today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Skyline High School at Plymouth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Divine Child High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Manchester High School at Grass Lake High School