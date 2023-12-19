We have high school basketball action in Shiawassee County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Lothrop High School at Durand Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Durand, MI

Durand, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

New Haven High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Shelby Township, MI

Shelby Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Area High School at Montrose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Montrose, MI

Montrose, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Merritt Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

St Johns High School at Owosso High School