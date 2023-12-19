Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Sanilac County, Michigan today? We've got the information.

Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brown City High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Carsonville, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandusky High School at Mayville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Mayville, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Deckerville Community High School at All Saints Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Bay City, MI
  • Conference: North Central Thumb
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Peck Community High School at Caseville High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Caseville, MI
  • Conference: North Central Thumb
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

