Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roscommon County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Roscommon County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roscommon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Houghton Lake High School at Harrison High School - Harrison
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Harrison, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.