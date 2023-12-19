Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Missaukee County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Missaukee County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Missaukee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northern Michigan Christian High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Marion, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
