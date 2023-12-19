The Michigan Wolverines (4-5) will face the Florida Gators (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Michigan vs. Florida Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Dug McDaniel: 19.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Olivier Nkamhoua: 17 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Terrance Williams II: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nimari Burnett: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tarris Reed, Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Players to Watch

  • McDaniel: 19.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Nkamhoua: 17 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Williams: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Burnett: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Reed: 6.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Florida Stat Comparison

Michigan Rank Michigan AVG Florida AVG Florida Rank
66th 81.2 Points Scored 83.3 37th
295th 76.6 Points Allowed 73.4 237th
232nd 32.2 Rebounds 40.3 13th
184th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 14.6 4th
65th 8.9 3pt Made 7 217th
157th 13.7 Assists 16 55th
243rd 12.7 Turnovers 13.1 268th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.