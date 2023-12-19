Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Marquette County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Republic-Michigamme High School at Ontonagon Area High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Ontonagon, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manistique High School at Negaunee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Negaunee, MI
- Conference: Mid-Peninsula
- How to Stream: Watch Here
