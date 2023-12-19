Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Macomb County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cabrini High School at Parkway Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Sterling Heights, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling Heights High School at Clawson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Clawson, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

New Haven High School at Eisenhower High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Shelby Township, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

L'Anse Creuse High School at Warren Woods-Tower High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Warren, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lake High School at Fitzgerald High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Warren, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Romeo High School at Lincoln High School - Warren

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Warren, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clintondale High School at Center Line High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Center Line, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Roseville High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Macomb, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran North High School at University Liggett School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
  • Conference: Catholic High School League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dakota High School at Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Sterling Heights, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.