Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leelanau County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Leelanau County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Leelanau County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grand Traverse Academy at St Mary School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lake Leelanau, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bear Lake High School at Leland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Leland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
