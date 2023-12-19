High school basketball action in Kalamazoo County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Galesburg-Augusta High School at Black River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Holland, MI

Holland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Portage Northern High School at Coldwater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Coldwater, MI

Coldwater, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Unity Christian High School at Schoolcraft High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Schoolcraft, MI

Schoolcraft, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Vicksburg High School at Battle Creek Pennfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Comstock High School at White Pigeon High School