The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Jackson County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Concord High School at Edwardsburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Edwardsburg, MI

Edwardsburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanover-Horton High School at Addison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Addison, MI

Addison, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Leslie High School at Michigan Center High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Michigan Center, MI

Michigan Center, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Napoleon High School at East Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Manchester High School at Grass Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Grass Lake, MI

Grass Lake, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Jonesville High School at Columbia Central High School